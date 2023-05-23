Driver admits killing woman and three dogs in Chelsea embankment crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Driver admits killing woman and three dogs in Chelsea embankment crash

By Press Association
Police forensic officers at the scene at Cheyne Walk in Chelsea, London (PA)
Police forensic officers at the scene at Cheyne Walk in Chelsea, London (PA)

A driver has admitted mowing down and killing a woman and her three dogs on the Chelsea embankment.

Olivia Riley, 41, was walking the golden retrievers on Cheyne Walk in west London when she was run over by an Audi TT on Saturday May 14 2022.

She was waiting at a traffic island on a pedestrian crossing when she was hit by Laszlo Dancs, it is understood.

Pizza restaurant worker Dancs allegedly drove at speeds of more than three times the 20mph limit before losing control of the car.

Officers and paramedics were called to the mansion-lined street at 6.21am.

Chelsea car crash
A police officer at the scene of the crash (PA)

Ms Riley, from Suffolk, was found dead at the scene, while the dogs also died, police said.

Dancs, 28, had minor injuries and was arrested and taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Ms Riley’s family sat in court at the Old Bailey as Dancs, from Acton, west London, appeared for a plea and case management hearing.

He pleaded guilty to causing Ms Riley’s death by dangerous driving.

He also pleaded guilty to drink and drug-driving but denied failing to provide a sample of breath when required.

Jeremy Dein KC, defending, told the court Dancs always intended to admit responsibility for what happened.

Police forensic officers at the scene at Cheyne Walk in Chelsea, London
Dancs faces jail after admitting causing Ms Riley’s death by dangerous driving and other motoring offences (PA)

He said Dancs worked as a team leader at a “well-known pizza restaurant” in north London.

Judge Philip Katz KC set sentencing for July 28.

He ordered a pre-sentence report and banned Dancs from driving with immediate effect.

The judge granted Dancs continued conditional bail but told him the “chances are” he will be sent to prison.

Cheyne Walk stretches along the Thames embankment at Chelsea and has long drawn famous residents such as rock star Sir Mick Jagger.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks