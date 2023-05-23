Angelique Kidjo ‘built bridges’ thanks to fellow Polar winner and label founder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Angelique Kidjo ‘built bridges’ thanks to fellow Polar winner and label founder

By Press Association
Angelique Kidjo ‘built bridges’ thanks to fellow Polar winner and label founder (Annika Berglund/Polar Music Prize/PA)
Angelique Kidjo ‘built bridges’ thanks to fellow Polar winner and label founder (Annika Berglund/Polar Music Prize/PA)

Angelique Kidjo said fellow winner of the prestigious Polar Music Prize 2023 and Island Records label founder Chris Blackwell allowed her to “build these bridges between all the beautiful music and peoples of the world”.

The five-time Grammy Award winning Beninese artist and songwriter – who had her songs featured in the historical film The Woman King – was honoured at a ceremony in The Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday alongside Blackwell and composer Arvo Part.

They were each presented with the gong – which has been dubbed the “Nobel Prize of music” and celebrates the three laureates for their significant achievements in music –  by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

The trio receive prize money of 600,000 Swedish Kroner (£47,681).

On her win, Kidjo said her life “was changed overnight” when Blackwell, known for finding talent around the world, signed her to Island Records in the 1980s.

She added: “I had sent my music to every record company in Paris. No-one was interested, no one cared.

“Then the African activist (and Senegalese music producer) Mamadou Konte sent it to someone in Jamaica who showed true passion for my work, signed me right away and started me down the path to success.

“This person was Chris Blackwell. He has allowed me to build these bridges between all the beautiful music and peoples of the world, so that we can celebrate our common humanity.”

The 62-year-old musician, known for songs such as Wombo Lombo, also said when her mother first put her on stage at the age of six, she was “so scared” until the audience’s reaction made her “feel at home”.

Polar Music Prize
Polar Music Prize winners Angelique Kidjo, Arvo Part and Chris Blackwell (right) during a ceremony in The Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden (Annika Berglund/Polar Music Prize/PA)

On receiving the award, Blackwell said: “There is nothing easy about the act of creating music… There is only one question – what is more important?  To be heard, or to hear?

“When you listen to others, you find the space to understand their many possibilities. It allows you to bring forth what is already there.”

The 85-year-old British record producer, whose label has signed Bob Marley, U2 and The Killers, added: “My hope is that we all continue to make music, to use music as a shared human endeavour that evokes joy and delight, and connects communities and generations together in a language of harmony.

“That, I hope, is my legacy. With all those I have worked with, over the last 50 years.”

Meanwhile, Part’s son collected his award saying his 87-year-old father – who was composer of the year at the 2011 Classic Brit Awards – has “heartfelt gratitude” to the award committee along with listeners and fellow musicians.

Michael Part added: “Arvo sends his love to all of you here tonight.

“My father’s music is a reminder of our common humanity, of the things that unite us rather than divide us. It is a call to love, to empathy, and to understanding.”

Sweden Polar Prize
Chris Blackwell gives a speech (Christine Olsson/TT via AP)

In attendance at the ceremony was Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera, who had signed to Island Records during the 1970s.

The prize, founded in 1989 by the late Abba manager Stig Anderson, usually celebrates one contemporary and one classical laureate, however, this is third time in the prize’s history that three laureates have won.

Previously, this occurred for Burt Bacharach, Karlheinz Stockhausen and Robert Moog’s win in 2001 and in 2019 with Grandmaster Flash, Anne-Sophie Mutter and the Playing For Change Foundation.

The prize has been previously awarded to Iggy Pop, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, Chuck Berry, Ennio Morricone, Bjork, Led Zeppelin, Patti Smith, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, Sir Elton John and Metallica.

The 2023 event – which featured renditions of covered U2’s With Or Without You, Kidjo’s Agolo and Roxy Music’s Love Is The Drug – was broadcast live on Swedish national television and can be viewed globally via YouTube.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks