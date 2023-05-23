Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
DeSantis ‘to announce 2024 presidential bid on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk’

By Press Association
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Robert F Bukaty/AP/PA)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Robert F Bukaty/AP/PA)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk, according to reports.

Mr DeSantis, who has long been seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination, will reveal his plans in an audio conversation with the owner of Twitter, according to The Associated Press.

Mr Musk, speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit event in London on Tuesday, seemed to confirm the news, saying Mr DeSantis would be making “quite an announcement’ on Twitter the next day.

“The first time something like this is happening on social media”, with real time questions and answers, he said.

Twitter, now X Corp, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Michel Euler/AP/PA)

He added that he is not endorsing any particular candidate at this time.

“Big if true…” Mr DeSantis’ wife, Casey, posted on Tuesday on Twitter, linking to a Fox News story on the announcement and adding a smiley face.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Florida governor gave no hints of his 2024 plans during a short Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee where he discussed state business with agency heads. The media was barred from covering a subsequent Bill signing ceremony.

With this move, DeSantis is once again taking a page out of the playbook that helped turn his soon-to-be-rival, Donald Trump, into a political star.

Twitter was once Mr Trump’s most important megaphone — one he used to dominate his rivals in the 2016 primary and to command the news cycle for years.

Mr Trump was barred from the platform after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Though his access was reinstated shortly after Mr Musk took over, he has yet to tweet.

