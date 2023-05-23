Drivers urged to report every road surface blemish as pothole breakdowns soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Drivers urged to report every road surface blemish as pothole breakdowns soar

By Press Association
Drivers are being urged to report every road surface crack ‘no matter how small’ amid a surge in pothole-related breakdowns (Yui Mok/PA)
Drivers are being urged to report every road surface crack ‘no matter how small’ amid a surge in pothole-related breakdowns (Yui Mok/PA)

Drivers are being urged to report every road surface crack “no matter how small” amid a surge in pothole-related breakdowns.

The AA, which issued the plea, said it wants authorities to “understand the true state of our roads”.

In April, the company received more than 52,000 call outs to vehicles stranded due to faults likely caused by potholes.

That represents a 29% increase on the same month in 2022.

Graphic showing how a pothole forms
(PA)

Common problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

If the level of pothole-related breakdowns continues at the current rate, 2023 will be the second worst year on record for road conditions, behind only 2018.

The AA said councils have a responsibility to inspect local roads on a regular basis but “cannot be held responsible for a pothole they didn’t know about”.

Jack Cousens, AA head of roads policy, said: “The pothole pandemic looks set to remain for quite some time, with little hope of a cure on the horizon.

“In order to help Government and councils understand the true state of our roads, we need the public to report every pothole they see.

“Regardless of their size, depth, the type of road and its position in the lane, we need to make 2023 The Year of the Pothole so we can get our roads repaired.

Pothole Stock
Cyclists are at risk of damage from pot holes, too (Tim Goode/PA)

“Potholes come in all shapes and sizes, each one posing a different type of danger.

“While the worst are like deep caves, shallower splits that snake across the surface can catch the wheels of cyclists causing severe damage.

“On safety grounds alone, we need to do all we can to shine a light on the awful condition of UK roads.”

The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at £14 billion.

Recent analysis by the Local Government Association showed Government funding for maintaining England’s motorways and major A roads was 31 times higher per mile than for repairing local roads last year.

Meanwhile, the Government increased its Potholes Fund – which provides money to councils in England to tackle the issue – by £200 million to £700 million for the current financial year.

Cllr Linda Taylor, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “Extra funding announced in this years’ Budget will help but faced with considerable inflationary pressures and this existing backlog, it is clear challenges for councils still remain.

“Only by the Government providing councils with increased and long term funding certainty can this growing problem be addressed and our roads bought up to scratch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks