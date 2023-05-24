Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
India and Australia announce migration deal amid Modi visit

By Press Association
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Dean Lewins/Pool/AP)
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Dean Lewins/Pool/AP)

India and Australia announced a migration agreement and a green hydrogen task force as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Mr Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also said they expect to complete negotiations on a free trade deal by the end of the year.

The pair met after Mr Modi – the only leader of the Quad nations to make his scheduled visit to Australia after US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida cancelled – had addressed 20,000 cheering fans in Sydney.

His visit has been protested by activists who accuse his government of restricting Muslim and other minorities’ rights, as well as press freedom.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he delivers his speech during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)

Anti-Modi posters appeared around Sydney while Sikhs have also used the visit to demand a separate state.

Mr Modi raised concerns about attacks on Hindu temples in Sydney with Mr Albanese, who said “strict actions” would be taken against the culprits.

“We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or thoughts,” Mr Modi said in a joint press conference.

The pair’s meeting on Wednesday “reinforced their commitment to an open, prosperous and secure” Indo-Pacific region, the Australian prime minister’s office said.

The new migration agreement will promote two-way mobility of students, graduates, academic researchers and business people.

The prime ministers also agreed on the terms of reference on a bilateral Green Hydrogen Task Force that will promote co-operation on producing the gas without the use of fossil fuels, as well as announcing new diplomatic posts in Bengaluru, India, and Brisbane, Australia.

Mr Modi last visited Australia in November 2014, just months after his government was first elected.

