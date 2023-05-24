One-of-a-kind Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher to sell for up to £1.6m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

One-of-a-kind Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher to sell for up to £1.6m

By Press Association
One-of-a-kind Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher to sell for up to £1.6m (Propstore/PA)
One-of-a-kind Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher to sell for up to £1.6m (Propstore/PA)

A one-of-a-kind Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope is expected to fetch up to two million dollars (£1.6 million) at auction.

The ceremonial dress costume is part of a collection of film and TV memorabilia due to go under the hammer next month in Los Angeles.

Items from franchises including Batman, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy and Harry Potter feature, with the total value of the sale estimated to be more than 12 million dollars (£9.6 million).

(Propstore/PA)

The three-day auction, featuring more than 1,400 original items and organised by Propstore, will take place from June 28 to 30.

Fisher’s screen-and-photo matched ceremonial dress costume from George Lucas’ first sci-fi epic is one of the highest valued items in the sale.

It is estimated to sell for between one and two million dollars (£800,000-1.6 million).

The heavily-armed Batpod bike from The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), starring Christian Bale, is estimated at the same price.

(Propstore/PA)

A full costume worn by Daniel Radcliffe in 2002’s Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets, including the character’s famous glasses, is set to sell for up to 150,000 dollars (£12,700).

Other items include a light-up Star-Lord helmet worn by Chris Pratt in 2014’s Guardian’s Of The Galaxy, Brad Pitt’s shield from Troy (2004) and Michael Keaton’s Batsuit costume display from the 1989 Batman film.

Last year’s US auction saw a screen-matched ILM Red Leader X-wing model miniature from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) sell for more than 2.3 million dollars (1.8 million).

(Propstore/PA)

Propstore chief operations officer Brandon Alinger said: “This year, Propstore’s Los Angeles entertainment memorabilia live auction contains many never seen before treasures from film and television content including Princess Leia’s Ceremonial Dress from the end of Star Wars which was once thought to be lost.

“Whether you’re an advanced collector or you just learned it’s possible to own items like these, we’ll have over 1,400 original lots of prop costumes and more to choose from, representing over 500 of your favorite titles.”

Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction runs from Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 June 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks