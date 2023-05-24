‘Incredibly rare’ tamarin triplets born at Marwell Zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Incredibly rare’ tamarin triplets born at Marwell Zoo

By Press Association
A Hampshire zoo is celebrating after “incredibly rare” cotton-headed tamarin triplets were born to first-time parents (Marwell Zoo/PA)
A Hampshire zoo is celebrating after “incredibly rare” cotton-headed tamarin triplets were born to first-time parents (Marwell Zoo/PA)

A Hampshire zoo is celebrating after “incredibly rare” cotton-headed tamarin triplets were born to first-time parents.

The critically endangered monkeys were born at Marwell Zoo near Winchester on May 6 and keepers say they are “doing well”.

A zoo spokeswoman said: “Both mother, Gurt, and father, Mico, can be seen taking turns carrying the youngsters, who cling to the fur on their parent’s back and stomach areas.

“The arrivals are incredibly rare because there are three of them as well as their conservation status.

“It is normal for cotton-headed tamarins to give birth to twins every year in the wild but triplets are incredibly uncommon.

Tamarin triplets
The newborns are ‘doing well’, keepers said (Marwell Zoo/PA)

“It is thought there are currently fewer than 2,000 cotton-headed tamarins left in the wild and numbers continue to decrease.”

Team leader Amy Denny said: “The primate and small mammals team at Marwell are absolutely thrilled with the birth of our cotton-headed tamarin triplets who were born overnight.

“Their arrival has been long anticipated by the team who moved the breeding pair into their brand new habitat just before the Easter holidays.

“Cotton-headed tamarins are one of the world’s most endangered primates, suffering from the effects of habitat loss and illegal capture for the pet trade in their native tropical forests of Colombia.

“In European collections, cotton-headed tamarins are co-operatively managed by the EAZA EEP (European Association of Zoos and Aquaria ex-situ programmes), ensuring genetic diversity is maintained to build healthy populations for the future.

“Females typically give birth to twins so after keepers counted two on mum at first check (on) Sunday morning we were ecstatic to spot a third baby clinging on to dad.

“We have closely monitored them to ensure all is well and all three babies are being cared for wonderfully by the first-time parents.

“Cotton-headed tamarins will co-operatively care for their offspring with all group members helping out and taking turns to carry the infants.

“With only two adults in this troop, the parents certainly have their work cut out for them but are doing a brilliant job.”

The species is named because of the distinctive tufts of cotton-like white hair on the monkeys’ heads.

In the wild in their native north-western Columbia, they face the threat of loss of habitat, pet trade and capture for medical testing and because they are so small, about the size of a squirrel, they are also prey for snakes, cats and a variety of birds.

Trade of cotton-headed tamarins and their body parts is illegal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks