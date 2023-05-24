Six Just Stop Oil protesters arrested after police issue orders to clear roads

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters have been arrested in London after police orders were put in place to force supporters out of the road.

The activists were held in Marylebone Road on Wednesday, after 39 JSO supporters in five groups staged the latest in a series of marches designed to block busy roads.

Protesters walked slowly in the road in Islington, Marylebone and the City of London at around 8am, before police used new powers under the Public Order Act to force them onto the pavement.

🚨 BREAKING: Met Police Arrest Just Stop Oil Supporters Trying to Leave Road 🦺 This morning, 39 supporters of Just Stop Oil in 5 groups started marching on roads in Islington, Marylebone and the City. 3 of the marches were “mini marches” composed of between two and five people. pic.twitter.com/ipX7v1fAP6 — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) May 24, 2023

JSO, which has been staging marches every day since April 24, said that the orders were placed on four of the groups, and the six protesters were arrested “before they could leave the road”.

The Metropolitan Police said that the campaigners had remained in the road after the orders were issued.

Wednesday’s arrests followed heated scenes on Tuesday when one man was handcuffed by police after appearing to push two JSO supporters out of the road on Blackfriars Bridge.

The group said a motorcyclist tried to drive through the demonstrators, and in a separate incident a van crashed into a bus stop as the driver tried to get past the activists.

This is an impossible situation. Do we disrupt other ordinary people, like this man, arrested for lashing out today, or just sit back and watch everything burn? That's where our government has left us. More and more people are realising taking action is the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/hMm3Wxu0tY — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) May 23, 2023

Other members of the public were said to have grabbed banners.

Police have urged motorists who get stuck not to try to intervene in the protest action.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday: “We completely understand the frustration and anger of London’s communities when protesters walk slowly in the roads.

“We urge people not to intervene and to let police deal with the situation who, if not already there, will arrive promptly.”