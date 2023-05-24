Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Australian police officer faces charges for firing stun gun at 95-year-old woman

By Press Association
Clare Nowland, who took part in a skydive in Canberra in 2008. is critically ill (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Clare Nowland, who took part in a skydive in Canberra in 2008. is critically ill (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)

An Australian police officer is to face charges for firing a stun gun at a 95-year-old woman, leaving her with critical head injuries, as she approached him while using a walking frame and carrying a steak knife in a nursing home.

Clare Nowland, who has dementia, is receiving palliative care in hospital in Cooma, New South Wales.

She fractured her skull in a fall on Wednesday last week after Constable Kristian White shot her with a stun gun in her retirement home.

Australia Elderly Woman Police Taser
Clare Nowland, 95, who did in a skydive 15 years ago, is receiving palliative care (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)

The violence against an elderly and incapacitated woman has sparked a national debate about the police use of stun guns in such circumstances and the competence of care staff.

Police are allowed to use stun guns when lives are in danger.

White was ordered on Wednesday to appear in court on July 5 on charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

The charges are likely to be upgraded as she is expected to die of her brain injuries.

White has been under police internal investigation since the incident and has been suspended from duty with pay since Tuesday.

