Ely riots: A timeline of events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ely riots: A timeline of events

By Press Association
The scene in Ely, Cardiff, following the riot that broke out after two teenagers died in a crash (PA)
The scene in Ely, Cardiff, following the riot that broke out after two teenagers died in a crash (PA)

The deaths of two teenagers in a road accident minutes after they had been involved in a pursuit with police sparked rioting in the Ely area of Cardiff.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died in the incident on Monday evening while riding an electric bike.

Here is a timeline of events:

– May 22

– 17:59.40: CCTV footage shows the electric bike being ridden along Frank Road in Ely and travelling towards a marked police van. The bike then turns around.

– 18:00.52: Further CCTV taken from a camera on a property in Frank Road and shared on social media shows the bike being followed by the police van. The vehicle’s blue lights or sirens were not illuminated.

Cardiff road crash & riots
(PA Graphics)

– 18:01.18: The police van is at New Ely Church roundabout and travels down Archer Road, Stanway Road and turns left into Howell Road.

– 18:02.31: The van turns on to Grand Avenue.

– Between 18:02.17 and 18:02.41: The fatal road traffic collision occurs in Snowden Road. At the time of the collision the police van is in Grand Avenue – half a mile away from the crash scene.

– 18:06.59: The police van is on Cowbridge Road West when it receives information about a road traffic collision. Officers turn on the blue lights and head to Snowden Road.

– By 9pm: South Wales Police make a public appeal asking people to avoid the Ely area and to avoid speculation.

– 11.13pm: Police post on social media they “responded to this collision, which had already occurred when officers arrived”.

– May 23:

– Midnight: Belinda Sullivan, the mother of Kyrees, posts on Facebook, appealing for calm and saying her son’s body was still on the side of the road.

– 2.40am: The teenagers’ bodies are removed from the scene of the collision.

Tributes left for two teenagers in Ely, Cardiff
Tributes left for two teenagers in Ely, Cardiff (PA)

– Between 3am and 3.30am: Rioters are finally dispersed.

– Morning: Alun Michael, the police and crime commissioner for South Wales, gives media interviews and denies there had been a “police chase”.

– 5pm: At a press conference the police admit they were following the boys down Frank Road minutes before the crash after CCTV footage of the pursuit was published by media outlets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks