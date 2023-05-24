Gender trumps politics when it comes to understanding others’ minds – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Gender trumps politics when it comes to understanding others’ minds – study

By Press Association
Gender trumps politics when it comes to understanding other people’s minds, a study suggests (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gender trumps politics when it comes to understanding other people’s minds, a study suggests (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Being female and educated are the biggest factors when it comes to being able to understand or read other people’s minds, a new study suggests.

For their study, University of Bath psychologists looked at qualities associated with understanding others such as agreeableness, picking up on subtle clues and self-reflection.

In psychology, this is known as “theory of mind” – the capacity to understand other people by attributing mental states to them.

The psychologists say their findings may be “socially important”, might help to break down some artificially constructed barriers, and improve understanding between people.

The results, based on an analysis of 4,000 people, represent averages, but they argue the study is an important reminder about the drivers of agreement and disagreement in public life.

Senior author Dr Punit Shah, associate professor and leading expert on social cognitive processing at the University of Bath, explains: “In a world where it seems increasingly difficult to hold and express different points of view, it is crucial that we understand the barriers to connecting with other people.

“Political views are often thought of as such a barrier, but our research actually shows that a person’s politics is not, in fact, linked to how well they understand others.

“Importantly, we didn’t just find an absence of evidence for a political link in the study.

“The analyses also provided evidence of absence for this link.

“This is a socially important finding that might help to break down some artificially constructed barriers between people and ultimately improve understanding between different people in our society.”

He added: “Historically male perspectives have been prioritised in society.

“We are of course seeing this narrative diminish over time, and research like ours adds extra evidence to highlight the important role of education and being female for social understanding and cohesion in society – far more so than politics.”

To conduct the study, the researchers asked members of the public to provide details about their background, as well as to score their political beliefs (ranging from 1 = very liberal, to 7 = very conservative).

Further, they used a mind reading test to ascertain how well people understood what others were thinking.

Developed by the same team in 2021, the test poses a series of statements, such as “I can usually understand another person’s viewpoint, even if it differs from my own”, and “I find it easy to put myself in somebody else’s shoes”.

Lead researcher Dr Rachel Clutterbuck emphasised these findings could improve our understanding of social differences between people.

She said: “The reasons for why some people are better at understanding others are not well understood, but this research provides a glimpse into some individual differences, such as gender, which may help to explain these social differences.”

The findings are published in the journal Plos One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks