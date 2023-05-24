Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Teenager given criminal behaviour order apologises after TikTok ‘prank’

By Press Association
Bacari-Bronze O’Garro at Thames Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice after a TikTok “prank” video showed people entering a private home without permission (Lucy North/PA)
Bacari-Bronze O'Garro at Thames Magistrates' Court where he was charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice after a TikTok "prank" video showed people entering a private home without permission (Lucy North/PA)

A teenager who was issued with a criminal behaviour order and fined hundreds of pounds after entering a home as part of a TikTok “prank” video has apologised.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, known as Mizzy, of Manor Road, Hackney, London, described his actions as “having fun” but said he “felt bad” and therefore apologised.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he admitted to one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro at Thames Magistrates’ Court
Bacari-Bronze O'Garro appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (Lucy North/PA)

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV, the teenager said: “I wouldn’t call it terrorising, I would more call it having fun.

“But let me get this out of the way first, I apologise. You see this situation that blew up on the internet, like walking into random houses, the next day I apologised because I felt bad.”

Varinder Hayre, prosecuting, told the court that O’Garro was issued with a community protection notice on May 11 last year, and that two of its conditions were that he not trespass on to private property.

Ms Hayre said that he then breached that notice by entering a home on May 15 this year.

“He went to the home address of the victim,” she said.

“The door of the property was open.

“Mr O’Garro walked into the property and immediately walked down the stairs.

“He was stopped by the home owner.

“He went into the living room. He sat down on the sofa and said ‘Is this where the study group is?’”

Ms Hayre said: “He was asked to leave multiple times by both the victim and the husband.”

She added: “It was discovered that he had filmed the entire incident for a TikTok trend about walking into random houses.”

Ms Hayre said: “He has caused the family a lot of distress.

“The faces of the couple and their two young children can be seen.”

She told the court that the mother was under the impression that O’Garro was attempting burglary, and added that the mother takes her family’s privacy “very seriously”.

“This has caused the victim great concern,” Ms Hayre said.

Lee Sergent, in mitigation, said that O’Garro had apologised to the family.

He said that his client was raised by a single parent and had a difficult upbringing.

“Mr O’Garro grew up in a single parent household,” Mr Sergent said.

“He had an extremely difficult childhood.

“He is an intelligent young man and a young man with some potential.”

He said that his client was neither in work nor education, but was instead in receipt of Universal Credit.

Mr Sergent added that his client had made some legitimate social media content, including playing games and discussing conspiracy theories.

Judge Charlotte Crangle issued O’Garro with a two-year criminal behaviour order.

The order included that O’Garro must not directly or indirectly post videos on to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content, that he must not trespass into private property, and that he must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford.

She also ordered O’Garro to pay a fine of £200, as well as a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85 – totalling £365.

