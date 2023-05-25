Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Boy, 17, falls to death while climbing LA bridge for ‘social media broadcast’

By Press Association
A 17-year-old boy fell to his death while climbing a Los Angeles bridge for an apparent social media stunt, police said (Jae C Hong/AP)
A 17-year-old boy fell to his death while climbing a Los Angeles bridge for an apparent social media stunt, police said.

Officers were called to the 6th Street Viaduct at about 2am on Saturday and found the teenager, who was declared dead at hospital.

The boy slipped and fell “when climbing upon one of the arches, in order to post, apparently, a social media broadcast”, Police Chief Michel Moore said.

The bridge opened last July.

The 588-million-US-dollar (£476.25-million) span, which replaced an 84-year-old art deco one, runs for 3,500 feet (1.1km) over the concrete-lined Los Angeles River and connects the city centre to the Eastside.

The bridge, which has thousands of LED lights and views of LA’s skyline, is the largest and most expensive span built in the city.

It was designed to become a city landmark.

But police have closed the bridge several times after it quickly became a hotspot for street racing, graffiti and illegal takeovers that drew hundreds of spectators to watch drivers perform dangerous stunts in their vehicles.

Social media stunts have abounded as well — in one case, a man sat in a barber’s chair for a haircut in the middle of the lanes.

A man was also shot dead on the bridge in January during the unauthorised filming of a music video.

“Tragically we see that location, while it has spawned a great deal of pride in Los Angeles, it has also unfortunately served as a backdrop now for tragedies such as this,” Mr Moore said.

“Our added patrols will continue at that location … to counter such reckless actions.”

