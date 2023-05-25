Germany’s GDP shrinks to put Europe’s biggest economy into a recession By Press Association May 25 2023, 9.10am Share Germany’s GDP shrinks to put Europe’s biggest economy into a recession Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4421911/germanys-gdp-shrinks-to-put-europes-biggest-economy-into-a-recession/ Copy Link The German economy suffered an unexpected dip in the first quarter of the year, formally putting the country into a recession, new figures show (Sean Pavone/Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The German economy suffered an unexpected dip in the first quarter of the year, formally putting the country into a recession, new figures show. Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% in the period from January to March, data released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office shows. The figures are a blow to the Germany government, which last month boldly doubled its growth forecast for this year after a feared winter energy crunch failed to materialise. It said GDP will grow by 0.4% – up from a 0.2% expansion predicted in late January – a forecast that may now need to be revised downwards. Economists said high inflation hit consumer spending, with prices in April 7.2% higher than a year ago. GDP reflects the total value of goods and services produced in a country. Some experts question whether the figure alone is a useful indicator of economic prosperity given that it does not distinguish between types of spending. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close