Star of Tina Turner musical says singer will bring ‘a huge party to heaven’

By Press Association
Singer Tina Turner (PA)
Tina Turner has been remembered as a superstar who “boldly lived her life” and will bring “a huge party to heaven”, by the actress who is playing her on the West End stage.

Kristina Love, who is playing the title role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, broke the news the singer had died to the audience at the Aldwych Theatre on Wednesday evening.

She told the crowd: “We’re here tonight because one woman boldly lived her life, from cotton fields to stardom.”

The American actress added: “You have all found yourself in her story, in her music, and we are all here today.

“So tonight we are going to party because we know there is a huge party in heaven right now.”

Turner, one of rock’s most famous voices – with hits including Proud Mary and The Best – died at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday after a long illness.

A statement from the show said: “Tina Turner’s contribution as an iconic music artist and performer, her influence on fellow artists and her inspiration to generations who followed her, is legendary.

“Through her life story and her music, Tina Turner inspired and taught so many people around the world to find strength from within. This is a loss that will be deeply felt.

“Words can’t express our feelings, so we look to one another to share the love, respect and kindness that she shared with us. Her legacy lives on in so many beautiful ways as we mourn a legendary woman. Our love, thoughts, and prayers are with Erwin Bach and Tina’s family.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is a true celebration of this exceptional woman, and in our mourning we continue to celebrate her life, her talent and her joy.”

In a career spanning more than 60 years, the American-Swiss singer, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, won eight competitive Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

Tributes came from across the entertainment industry, from friends, colleagues and collaborators including Oprah Winfrey, members of The Rolling Stones and Sir Elton John.

In a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram, Winfrey recalled how she had started out “as a fan” of Turner and had followed her “from show to show around the country” as a “full-on groupie” before the pair eventually became “real friends”.

“She is our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life,” she wrote, sharing multiple pictures from their long friendship.