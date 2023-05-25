Animal rights activists ‘take three lambs from King’s Sandringham Estate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Animal rights activists ‘take three lambs from King’s Sandringham Estate’

By Press Association
Animal rights group Animal Rising says three activists have taken three sheep from the King’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk (Animal Rising/PA)
Animal rights group Animal Rising says three activists have taken three sheep from the King’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk (Animal Rising/PA)

Animal rights activists say they have taken three lambs from the King’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Imagery released by Animal Rising shows three women, in pink Animal Rising t-shirts, walking through a field of sheep and loading the lambs into the back of a vehicle.

Animal Rising said that the women took the three lambs from Appleton Farm at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The group said that the lambs would have been sent for slaughter.

Animal Rising said that the women handed themselves into police in Windsor, Berkshire at 8am on Thursday, with banners saying: “I rescued the King’s sheep”; and: “This is how we love animals”.

Animal rights group Animal Rising says three activists have taken three sheep from the King's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. (Animal Rising/ PA)
Animal rights group Animal Rising says three activists have taken three sheep from the King’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk (Animal Rising/PA)

Police confirmed that three women, aged in their 20s and 30s, voluntarily attended a police station in Slough and were arrested on suspicion of theft.

Animal Rising said on its website that the incident “marks the first” of its “high-profile ‘open rescues’ this summer”.

Sarah Foy, 23, one of the women involved, said: “Like anyone, animals want to live out their lives safely and without being used or exploited.

“Sadly that is not the case here at Sandringham, or anywhere they are used in our food system.

Animal Rising said the three women handed themselves into police in Windsor, Berkshire. (Animal Rising/ PA)
Animal Rising said the three women handed themselves into police in Windsor, Berkshire (Animal Rising/PA)

“That is exactly why we rescued three sheep today – three beautiful lambs who’ll now live their lives to the fullest.

“We urgently need a national conversation about our relationship with other animals and nature.”

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “Norfolk Police are investigating reports three lambs were stolen from a farm in West Newton, Norfolk.

“Three women aged in their 20s and 30s voluntarily attended a police station in Slough and were arrested on suspicion of theft.

“They remain in custody.”

The Sandringham Estate has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks