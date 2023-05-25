Mourners pay tribute to black RAF pilot who flew in Second World War

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mourners pay tribute to black RAF pilot who flew in Second World War

By Press Association
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Family members have paid emotional tributes to one of the last black RAF servicemen to have fought in the Second World War following his funeral at a historic central London church.

Flight Sergeant Peter Brown died aged 96 at his home in Maida Vale, west London, in December last year.

His funeral service was held at St Clement Danes Church on The Strand – the central church of the RAF, which can seat 600 people.

Mourners flocked from far and wide to pay their respects, with relatives Brooke Alexander and Myrtle Gutzmore travelling more than 4,000 miles from Jamaica.

Speaking outside the church, Ms Gutzmore, 91, whose husband Isiah, 96, is the last remaining cousin of Mr Brown, said: “I am really happy to know that so many people turned out.

“He lived his life and he served his country, and that is very important.”

Meanwhile, Rachel Ramsay, a distant niece of Mr Brown, described the occasion as “surreal” and “amazing”.

She attended the funeral with her mother, Natalie Ramsay, 96, who shared a great grandfather with Mr Brown.

Ms Ramsay, from Luton, said: “My mum’s very big on history, so she’s always told me about her uncles and her cousins that perished in the war. So now we’re actually seeing this in real life.”

Sergeant Peter Brown funeral
RAF Sergeant Peter Brown (Westminster Council/family handout)

Mr Brown had appeared destined for a low-key funeral at a 140-capacity chapel in Mortlake, south-west London in March, as he had no known relatives.

Cards that could have helped track down his family were cleared out soon after police decided the death was not suspicious, The Sun reported.

But after a council appeal to trace his relatives was picked up by historians, military researchers, genealogists, community groups and the media, there was a surge in requests to attend from well-wishers.

During the military service, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston gave a reading, while music was provided by the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment – the first band to play the Royal Salute at the King’s coronation.

Mr Brown’s coffin was draped in a Union Flag, on top of which lay flowers, an RAF service dress hat and a cushion bearing his two military medals.

Mr Brown, who was born in Jamaica in 1926, enlisted in the RAF Volunteer Reserve in September 1943 and became one of the so-called “Pilots of the Caribbean” – carrying out missions on Lancaster Bombers as a radio operator and air gunner.

He is one of, if not the last, among this group to have passed away.

Sergeant Peter Brown funeral
The coffin of RAF Sergeant Peter Brown (Victoria Jones/PA)

After the war ended, he re-enlisted in the RAF, working as a signaller before leaving the service.

Family members were joined by representatives from Caribbean community organisations and those who helped trace his relatives.

Reverend Michael King, son of the Windrush Foundation founder Sam King, said the service reflected Britain’s “rich history”.

He said: “My father Sam King came on the Windrush. Ninety-five per cent of them were ex-RAF. They were military heroes and veterans come to rebuild the mother country as volunteers, just as Peter did.

“Today reflects the contribution these heroes have made and helps us understand the rich history of this nation.”

Retired Major Johanna Lewin, 64, chair of the Jamaica Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association – who helped track down Mr Brown’s family, said: “Today is a celebration of Peter’s life and his service, and it’s symbolic of those African and Caribbean servicemen who to a large extent are forgotten.”

Celebrities including Top Boy actor Michael Ward, Holby City actor Colin McFarlane and Coronation Street actor Trevor Georges also came to pay their respects.

Mr Georges said: “As a youth I was actually going to join the RAF. I was in the cadet force. But at the last minute, for various reasons, I changed my mind and decided to become an actor.

“When I heard about Peter, I thought it was a very sad situation and I had to come to pay my respects.”

Sergeant Peter Brown funeral
The funeral of RAF Sergeant Peter Brown at St Clement Danes Church (Victoria Jones/PA)

Donald Campbell, 71, founder and director of The Forgotten Generations – a charity set up to archive information on British African and Caribbean people, said: “When I joined the Royal Air Force in the 1970s, I had no idea there were African and Caribbean people like Peter Brown who served in World War Two.”

Mr Campbell, who served in the RAF for 36 years, added: “I wish I’d known about people like Peter because it would have given me the confidence to say, my forebears fought for this country, some of them died, so I have a right to be here.

“There are so many Peter Brown’s out there whose stories are of benefit to future generations.”

Westminster City Council leader Adam Hug said: “The national response to Peter Brown’s story has been overwhelming.

“The details of his life and subsequent search for relatives have truly captured the public imagination and moved people around the world.”

Sir Mike Wigston said: “Flight Sergeant Peter Brown epitomised the selfless commitment of the generation who fought for our freedom in the second world war. Their courage and resilience is an inspiration to us all.

“We mourn his passing, but I am very proud the Royal Air Force has been able to provide a fitting tribute to one of our own.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks