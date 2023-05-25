Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
News UK & World

Man arrested after car crashes into gates of Downing Street

By Press Association
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London (James Manning/PA)
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London (James Manning/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street.

The silver Kia car crashed into the gates at around 4.20pm on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Images on social media showed the car surrounded by emergency vehicles.

The force added that no-one has been hurt.

Downing Street incident
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street (Ben Hatton/PA)

It is understood that counter-terrorism police are not involved in the investigation at this stage.

Rishi Sunak was in Downing Street at the time the car crashed into the front gates, the PA news agency understands.

The Prime Minister, who had been due to leave No 10 anyway, departed after the crash.

Witness Simon Parry, 44, said he heard a “bang” and saw police pointing Taser guns at a man.

“I heard a bang and looked up and saw loads of police with Taser guns shouting at the man,” he said.

“A lot of police vehicles came very quickly and were very quick to evacuate the area.”

Mr Parry said the driver had his “face to the floor” as he was being arrested.

He said the man appeared to slow down before he reached the gates of Downing Street, having driven out from the other side of the road.

Downing Street incident
The scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street (@TorbsTalks/PA)

“There were sniffer dogs and a bomb squad,” he added.

Asked to describe the mood in the immediate aftermath, Mr Parry said: “We saw people that were in a panic running away and we saw people who were excited.”

In a statement released on Twitter, the Metropolitan Police said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

“There are no reports of any injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Footage of the incident broadcast by the BBC appears to show the car slowing down before it hits the gate.

The incident came as many civil servants were leaving work.

A police cordon was initially put in place in the Whitehall area outside Downing Street, but was later removed.

A tow truck then removed the vehicle from the area.

