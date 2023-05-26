Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News UK & World

IT issue causes mass cancellation of British Airways flights at Heathrow

By Press Association
British Airways has apologised after an IT issue caused the cancellations of domestic and European flights on Thursday, as Britain heads into the Bank Holiday weekend (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways has apologised after an IT issue caused the cancellations of domestic and European flights on Thursday, as Britain heads into the Bank Holiday weekend (Steve Parsons/PA)

British Airways has apologised after an IT issue caused the cancellations of domestic and European flights on Thursday, as Britain heads into the Bank Holiday weekend.

There were more than 50 cancelled British Airways flights departing Heathrow on Thursday with the airline urging passengers to check their flight status before going to the airport on Friday.

There were more than 20 flights that had been cancelled or still currently delayed that were meant to land at Heathrow on Thursday.

Some flights that are due to depart Friday evening have been notified their flights are delayed, adding to the stress for customers.

It comes as the airline had to cancel flights just before Christmas due to IT issues, and in 2017 when hundreds of flights from Heathrow and Gatwick airports were cancelled due to an IT failure.

A statement from British Airways released just before 10pm on Thursday said “we’re aware of a technical issue, which we have been working hard to fix”.

“Due to high call volumes please only contact us if you’re due to travel in the next 48 hours.”

A tweet from British Airways at 11:27pm on Thursday said their “systems are back up and running” but there might still be “intermittent issues”.

A spokesperson from Heathrow Airport said the cancellations are not due to airport strikes.

“British Airways is currently working to resolve a technical issue with a number of its systems. We have additional Heathrow colleagues on-hand in the terminals to provide passengers with any additional assistance required.”

BA flight cancellations
The airline said they are working hard to fix an IT issue that has caused the cancellation of dozens of flights (Steve Parsons/PA)

Customers can receive refunds, re-book or if they have to stay overnight they will be offered meals and hotel accommodation.

One Twitter user, who was at the airport at around 7pm, said: “Almost all BA flights from LHR T5 cancelled tonight. No info. About 4 people on BA desks trying to deal with the chaos.

“Come on BA you can do better than this. You are supposed to be the UK’s flagship.”

The delays and cancellations are expected to continue on Friday.

It comes as security guards at Heathrow Airport launched a three-day strike on Thursday in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite have already held 15 days of industrial action, including over the busy Easter period.

