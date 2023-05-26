Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
What the papers say – May 26

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The Immigration debate was the focus for the majority of Britain’s newspapers on Friday.

The Guardian revealed Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s plan to deport 3,000 asylum seekers a month.

The Mirror says ministers have been accused of losing control on immigration after figures hit a record high last year.

The Daily Express delivers a message from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who declared migration in the UK must drop.

The Metro relays Home Office minister Robert Jenrick’s message to universities who are in the “migration business”.

The i says UK’s population is set to overtake France for the first time on record.

The Daily Telegraph says mortgage rates will rise after bond markets were “thrown into chaos” on Thursday.

The Times reports on a boost to medical research with a bonus offered to GPs if patients participate in clinical trials.

The Daily Mail asks “will anyone stop” environmental protestors after demonstrations at the Chelsea Flower Show and the King’s Sandringham estate.

The Financial Times says ministers are looking to reform to the fund that protects cavers in company pension plans.

And the Daily Star warns of monster jellyfish that are migrating to British seas due to the warming water.

