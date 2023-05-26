Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
William to meet Grenfell survivors and families ahead of anniversary of tragedy

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales is to meet Greenfell survivors and families (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince of Wales will meet Grenfell survivors and bereaved families ahead of the sixth anniversary of the tower blaze.

William will visit Queens Park Rangers football club to hear how they provided support in the aftermath of the blaze.

Grenfell is less than a mile from QPR’s Loftus Road ground in Shepherd’s Bush, West London, and the fire, on June 14 2017 which claimed 72 lives, shocked the nation.

The prince, who is president of the Football Association, will also hear from former QPR and England striker Les Ferdinand, chief executive officer of the QPR in the Community Trust, about his organisation’s response to the fire.

Tower block fire in London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower (Peter Nicholls/PA)

William will also sit down with community and youth workers funded by the trust who are supporting those affected by the fire in areas like mentoring, mental health and personal development.

Grenfell survivors, bereaved families and local residents who have been involved in organising and participating in football matches like Game 4 Grenfell and the recent Grenfell Memorial Cup will meet the future king.

They will discuss the impact of the fire on their lies, how football has helped, and what the future holds for them almost six years on.

Last year, William and Kate attended a memorial service marking the fifth anniversary of the fire, organised by Grenfell United at the foot of Grenfell tower.

