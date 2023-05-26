Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism

By Press Association
President Joe Biden launched an antisemitism campaign (AP)
US President Joe Biden has announced what he said is the most ambitious and comprehensive undertaking by the US government to fight hate, bias and violence against Jews.

Mr Biden outlined more than 100 steps the administration and its partners can take to combat an alarming rise in antisemitism.

Speaking during a videotaped address at the White House, Mr Biden said the first US National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism sends a “clear and forceful message” that “in America, evil will not win, hate will not prevail”, and “the venom and violence of antisemitism will not be the story of our time”.

Months in the making, the strategy has four basic goals: increasing awareness and understanding of antisemitism, including its threat to America, and broadening appreciation of Jewish American heritage; improving safety and security for Jewish communities; reversing the normalization of antisemitism and countering antisemitic discrimination; and building “cross-community” solidarity and collective action to counter hate.

Jewish organisations have largely applauded the US administration’s effort.

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, said: “Jewish safety is inextricably linked to the safety of other communities and the health and vibrancy of our multiracial democracy.

“As we see antisemitism and extremism increasingly normalised in our politics and our society, the urgency of this framework is even more clear.”

The strategy also calls on US congress, state and local governments, tech companies and other private businesses, faith leaders and others to help combat bias and hate directed at Jews.

Tech companies are asked to establish “zero tolerance” policies against antisemitic content on their platforms. The US Holocaust Memorial Museum has committed to launching an education research centre.

Professional sports leagues and clubs are asked to use their platforms and clout to raise awareness. The White House public engagement office will invite members of the public to describe how they have supported Jewish, Muslim or other communities that are different from their own.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of vice president Kamala Harris (AP)

Doug Emhoff, who is married to US vice president Kamala Harris, said at the White House that hate crimes against Jews accounted for 63%, or nearly two-thirds, of all religiously motivated hate crimes in the United States in 2022, although Jews make up just over 2% of the overall population.

“I know the fear. I know the pain. I know the anger that Jews are living with because of this epidemic of hate,” said Mr Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a US president or vice president. He has become the administration’s point-person on combating antisemitism.

Mr Emhoff, formerly an entertainment lawyer in California, said he never envisioned that this issue would become “my cause” as second gentleman of the United States, “but now, more than ever, we must all rise to the challenge and meet this moment”.

He said the plan will save lives.

“We are committed to making sure that everyone can live openly, proudly and safely in their own communities,” Mr Emhoff said. “It’s on all of us to put an end to the visceral hate we are seeing across our nation. We cannot normalise this.”

In a sign of the administration’s support for the strategy, Mr Emhoff was flanked by White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice; homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall; and Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

Ms Harris slipped into the auditorium for a few minutes to watch her husband from the back of the room and flashed him a thumbs-up before departing.

A survivor of the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history, welcomed the strategy.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who survived the attack that killed 11 worshippers, said: “I am proud that our leaders understand the urgency and importance of countering antisemitism in a comprehensive way, but grieve the levels of antisemitism in the country that required the need for a plan in the first place.”

Jury selection concluded on Thursday in the trial of Robert Bowers, the man charged with those killings. Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday.

In his videotaped remarks, Mr Biden said hate does not go away, that it only hides until given oxygen.

He recalled the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, and noted that the antisemitic chants by participants led him to run for president in 2020.

“Silence is complicity,” the president said.

