Two held on suspicion of murder after boy, 17, is fatally stabbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two held on suspicion of murder after boy, 17, is fatally stabbed

By Press Association
The scene in the Crookes area of Sheffield following the stabbing (Dave Higgens/PA)
The scene in the Crookes area of Sheffield following the stabbing (Dave Higgens/PA)

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed.

It happened in the Crookes area of Sheffield around 7pm on Thursday, and the teenager was taken to hospital where he died shortly after.

South Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 29 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp, leading the investigation, said: “We know how concerning this incident will be for the local community and residents across the city and I want to reassure the public that our inquiries into the incident continue at pace.

The scene in the Crookes area following the stabbing
The scene in the Crookes area following the stabbing (Dave Higgens/PA)

“Our officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened last night, which sadly led to a teenager losing his life.

“There continues to be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out inquiries, and there are also a number of road closures and police cordons in place.

“If you see our officers around the area then please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them, we’re here to help and support you.”

The boy’s family have been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

A 100m stretch of the main road through Crookes remained closed on Friday morning with a number of police vehicles parked within the cordon.

Police activity appeared to be focused around a row of shops, including a Sainsbury’s, a Dominos take-away pizza outlet and a pork shop.

There were reports of police flooding the area after the incident on Tuesday evening, including armed officers being deployed, and the air ambulance landing in a nearby cemetery.

The death of the teenager has shocked the suburb of Crookes, an area bustling with shops and coffee houses, which is home to students, families and professionals working at nearby hospitals and Sheffield University.

One elderly man stood by the police tape said: “It’s very shocking that this has happened round here.

“Of course, it’s terrible when this happens anywhere but it really brings it home to you when it’s happening in a place like this.

“What a tragic waste.”

The force appealed for anyone with information to call 101 or contact  

https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks