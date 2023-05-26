Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
A closer look at the goals that lit up the 2022-23 season

By Press Association
Wolves’ Matheus Nunes scored a cracker in April (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves’ Matheus Nunes scored a cracker in April (Nick Potts/PA)

Another high-quality Premier League season is drawing to a close and there have been a number of brilliant goals throughout it.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the strikes that have lit up the season.

Allan Saint-Maximin (v Wolves, August)

Newcastle needed something special to keep their early unbeaten run intact and Allan Saint-Maximin delivered. With the clock approaching 90 minutes, the winger sent a stunning first-time volley from the edge of the area into the bottom corner to earn a 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Miguel Almiron (v Fulham, October)

Newcastle enjoyed their Autumn trip down by the Thames with a 4-1 romp at Fulham and Miguel Almiron scored a brilliant goal. The winger played a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes and delivered a sublime volley from an angle that made it 2-0.

Youri Tielemans (v Wolves, October)

Leicester did not have much to shout about during the season, but their 4-0 win at Wolves in October was a rare day in the sun. And it all started with a special goal from Youri Tielemans, who spanked a clearance into the top corner from 20 yards.

Demarai Gray (v Man City, December)

Everton earned one of the biggest shocks of the season when they stole a point in a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on New Year’s Eve. And Demarai Gray’s goal was worthy of it as he curled in to the top corner from the angle of the penalty area.

Marcus Rashford (v Arsenal, January)

Marcus Rashford scored a fine individual goal against Arsenal in January
Marcus Rashford scored a fine individual goal against Arsenal in January (John Walton/PA)

The England forward had a brilliant individual campaign and scored a fine solo goal in a thrilling game at Arsenal, which Manchester United lost 3-2.

Willian (v Nottm Forest, February)

The Brazilian veteran had one of the best seasons of his career for Fulham and there was nothing better than his goal in the home win over Forest. He picked up the ball at the far post, made light work of Renan Lodi and then sent in a curling effort that beat four Forest defenders and went into the top corner.

Jonny (v Leeds, March)

There was not much to shout about for Wolves during their home game with Leeds, other than a brilliant goal by Jonny. The Portuguese defender, who was later sent off, latched on to a stray pass and sent a 40-yard first-time volley into an unguarded net as his side went down 4-2.

Matheus Nunes (v Chelsea, April)

Wolves claimed back-to-back goal of the month wins thanks to Matheus Nunes’ impressive strike in the 1-0 win against Chelsea. The ball fell to the Portuguese at the far post and he thundered a first time shot across goal and into the top corner of the goal.

Erling Haaland (v Southampton, April)

Having scored so many goals throughout the course of the season it was inevitable that one of them was going to be special. And his second of two in a 4-1 romp at Southampton fitted the bill as he produced a stunning overhead kick from Jack Grealish’s cross.

Ilkay Gundogan (v Everton, May)

The City machine was in full flow and Ilkay Gundogan got things going at Everton with a sublime opener. Captain for the day, the Germany international controlled Riyad Mahrez’s cross on his knee and, with his back to goal, flicked the ball past Jordan Pickford and into the net.

