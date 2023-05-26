Scott Carson commits to Manchester City with new 12-month deal By Press Association May 26 2023, 2.42pm Share Scott Carson commits to Manchester City with new 12-month deal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4426915/scott-carson-commits-to-manchester-city-with-new-12-month-deal/ Copy Link Scott Carson has extended his stay with Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Manchester City’s third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a new 12-month contract, the Premier League champions have announced. The 37-year-old former England international has made just two first-team appearances since joining City, initially on loan, in 2019 but has been an important part of manager Pep Guardiola’s squad. “I’m excited to be staying at City,” Carson told the club’s website, www.mancity.com. “I love working with Pep, (coach) Xabi Mancisidor and our incredible players every day. “Hopefully I can help all of our goalkeepers be at their best.” Guardiola said: “We have him in the locker room and you cannot believe the impact.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close