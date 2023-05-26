Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Russia offers support to Somalian army in fight against terror groups

By Press Association
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Jama attend a signing ceremony following their talks in Moscow (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Russia is ready to supply Somalia’s army with military equipment in its war against terrorism, Russia’s foreign minister has said.

Sergei Lavrov made the offer after talks with his Somali counterpart Abshir Omar Jama in Moscow.

Russia’s top diplomat said Moscow reaffirmed its readiness to “meet the material needs of the Somalian army in its fight against extremists that remain on Somalian territory including al Shabab and al Qaeda”.

The offer further underscores Russia’s growing interest in the African continent upstaging the west in countries facing conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Jama attend a joint press conference following their talks in Moscow on Friday (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

Currently, Russian mercenaries Wagner are present in the Central African Republic, Mali, Mozambique and Libya.

Somalia has faced numerous attacks from al Qaida’s East Africa affiliate group al Shabab and recently the government embarked on what has been described as the most significant offensive against the al Shabab extremist group in more than a decade.

Russia’s game plan in Africa has involved seeking alliances with regimes or juntas shunned by the West or facing insurgencies and internal challenges to their rule.

The African leaders get recognition from the Kremlin and military muscle from Wagner. They pay for it by giving Russia prime access to their oil, gas, gold, diamonds and valuable minerals.

Russian influence in Africa was shown when 17 of the 35 United Nations countries that abstained from a vote on a resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine were African.

Somalia had voted in favour of Ukraine resolution but has been working on improving relations with Russia that were severed in 1978 when Moscow backed Ethiopia in a war with Somalia.

