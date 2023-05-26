Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Cadbury Flake deemed too crumbly for 99 cones, say ice cream sellers

By Press Association
Cadbury Flake deemed too crumbly for 99 cone, say ice cream sellers (PA Archive)
Cadbury Flake deemed too crumbly for 99 cone, say ice cream sellers (PA Archive)

The well-known Cadbury Flake synonymous with the 99 cones sold in ice cream vans has been deemed “too crumbly” by vendors.

The row comes as the UK is set to see the hottest day of the year so far this Bank Holiday weekend prompting queues at ice cream vans across the country.

Vendors claim that the quality of the Cadbury Flake 99 has deteriorated since the production of the sweet treat was moved to Egypt.

Parent company Mondelez International said it is looking into the issue, but cautioned that old stock might still be in circulation.

Wholesale boxes contain approximately 144 Flake 99s, but Katy Alston, who operates a van in Bognor Regis and is president of The Ice Cream Alliance, told the BBC that she has had to throw half away in some cases.

“We’ve thrown away 70 in a single box before because they’ve all been broken,” she said.

“For the first time, I won’t be using Cadbury Flakes this year. It feels a different product.”

She also claimed that ice cream sellers’ reputation had to be upheld and said “If you order a 99, you want a good solid Flake in it.”

Other vendors say it is “embarrassing” to sell a broken Flake.

“You can’t give someone a 99 with a broken Flake. It’s embarrassing for an ice cream man,” John Taylor, owner of C&M Creamery Ices told the BBC.

Lawrence Glauser, owner of Lorenzo’s Ices in East Yorkshire, said the Flakes are a “big issue” and has resorted to using German own-brand chocolate sticks instead.

“Customers don’t seem to mind, the German ones are a lot denser and don’t seem to fall apart as easily,” he said.

Cadbury has been owned by Mondelez International since 2010 and has been making Flake 99s in Egypt since 2020.

The US multinational insists that the recipe has not changed and took issues of quality “very seriously”.

In a statement, a Mondelez International spokesperson said: “We care about our loyal customer base and take quality issues very seriously. Cadbury Flake 99 is a naturally delicate and crumbly product, and we have processes in place within our supply chain to avoid any breakage as much as possible.

“We are aware that, recently, some customers have received product which does not meet our usual high standards. This has been addressed following improvements to our production processes, although some prior stock may remain in circulation.

“We are in the process of liaising with our customers (wholesalers) to support those potentially impacted. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

