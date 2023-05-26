Irish Foreign Minister hails ‘significant’ talk around extra Stormont money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Irish Foreign Minister hails ‘significant’ talk around extra Stormont money

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

The Irish Foreign Affairs Minister has hailed as “significant” talk of the additional funding that will be needed for Stormont.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been effectively collapsed for more than a year amid DUP protest action over the Brexit Protocol.

The Stormont parties have said they will need at least £1 billion of extra funding from the British government to manage budget pressures in a future Executive.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris responded saying any Treasury package to accompany the return of Stormont devolution would be dependent on the local parties agreeing a “proper” plan for government.

Speaking in Cavan on Friday Micheal Martin described the talk as “significant”.

While he said any potential timeline for the return of devolution in Northern Ireland is unclear, he said it is interesting that parties are talking about it.

“I never want to pre-empt what others may do,” he said during a visit to St Clare’s National School in Ballyjamesduff.

“I’ve always been consistent in the view that it’s obviously in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland that the mandate they gave their political representatives would be fulfilled and the Assembly would be restored,” he said.

“I have engaged with all the political parties in Northern Ireland on this. I had a more substantive meeting over the last fortnight with Chris Heaton-Harris.

“The exact timeline for this is not at all clear, and I think other parties are still deliberating on issues. I think it is significant and it is interesting that people are discussing funding issues and the financial frameworks that will govern the role of the Executive and the Assembly over the next number of years.”

Asked if he believes it is moving in the right direction, the Tanaiste said: “I think it is early days in terms of coming to that conclusion. Various timelines have been offered, there has been a lot of speculation. I hope to meet the northern parties over the next number of weeks also. We’ll be in a further position to assess it then.”

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy criticised Mr Heaton-Harris claiming he had an obligation to call an election in the absence of a functioning Assembly, but instead “kicked it way down the road”.

He said that he and his party’s vice president Michelle O’Neill pressed Mr Heaton-Harris for urgency of restoring Stormont when they met him on Wednesday.

“The electorate have spoken twice in the course of a year, a clear strong view right across the electorate that they want to see the Executive and the Assembly up and working again,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster.

“All we got were some vague assurances about he might be meeting with the DUP the week after next to discover what it is they may want in terms of some legislative cover.

“That to us doesn’t smack of any urgency.

“Services are suffering every single day as we wait for the Secretary of State and the DUP to continue this dance which is leaving the rest of us all in limbo.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks