Ex Met-police officer gets ‘hundreds of hate messages’ over Couzens probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ex Met-police officer gets ‘hundreds of hate messages’ over Couzens probe

By Press Association
Former Metropolitan Police officer Samantha Lee (PA)
Former Metropolitan Police officer Samantha Lee (PA)

A former Metropolitan Police officer who has been banned from policing over her handling of two incidents of flashing by Wayne Couzens says she has received hundreds of hate messages.

Samantha Lee, 29, did not make “the correct investigative inquiries” over two incidents where the killer exposed himself to female staff members at a McDonalds restaurant in Swanley, Kent, days before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard, a disciplinary panel found.

She also lied about her actions when questioned.

Her behaviour was found to have amounted to gross misconduct and she is now banned from serving in any police force again.

Wayne Couzens indecent exposure court case
Wayne Couzens (Met Police)

The tribunal heard she attended the restaurant on March 3 and interviewed manager Sam Taylor hours before 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard was kidnapped by the former firearms officer in Clapham, south-west London.

She claimed she believed CCTV at the restaurant was deleted automatically so there would be no footage of Couzens or the offence.

In his evidence, Mr Taylor said that he had shown Ms Lee CCTV footage and told her it could be downloaded on to a USB stick.

He also said that he explained to her that Couzens’ registration plate could be seen in the CCTV footage of the second incident.

For her part, Ms Lee denied that this was the case, saying that he had told her that there was no CCTV.

Ms Lee told BBC Newsnight some of the abusive messages say she should have been the one kidnapped and murdered and that she felt she was being “blamed completely” for the killing.

Some of them have been reported to police.

She told the broadcaster: “I think I’m seen as this horrendous, awful person that has let an absolutely heinous crime take place. And I’m being looked at as if I’m just as guilty as what Couzens is.

“But literally, there was nothing that I could have done that would have changed the outcome.

“I don’t want any sympathy at all. All I want is people just to understand that there is nothing that I could have done.

“It’s been a case of let’s go in at the bottom rather than going up higher at the top.

“The only person that should be blamed for that awful, awful, horrendous crime should be Wayne Couzens.”

After the ruling she said she had been made a “scapegoat” and says she feels she has been “thrown under the bus”.

She said at the time: “I am a young female Pc and I am the only person who has faced any disciplinary action in relation to this.

“There is only one person who is responsible for everything that happened and that is Wayne Couzens.

“I have never lied.”

In March, Couzens was sentenced to 19 months in prison after admitting three counts of indecent exposure, including flashing at the McDonalds restaurant on February 14 and 27 2021.

He was already serving life behind bars for kidnapping Ms Everard as she walked home through Clapham, south London, on March 3 2021 and then murdering her.

The third indecent exposure incident related to when Couzens exposed himself to a female cyclist on a Kent country lane in November 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks