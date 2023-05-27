Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Optimistic President Joe Biden insists budget agreement ‘very close’

By Press Association
President Joe Biden said a deal to resolve the US government’s debt ceiling crisis was ‘very close’ as he left for Camp David (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Joe Biden said a deal to resolve the US government’s debt ceiling crisis was “very close”, hours after the deadline to reach an agreement had been pushed back four days.

As he left the White House to spend the Memorial Day weekend at Camp David on Friday, the president said: “There’s a negotiation going on. I’m hopeful we’ll know by tonight whether we’re going to be able to have a deal.

“It’s very close and I’m optimistic.”

Treasury secretary Janet Yelle (Cliff Owen/AP)

Mr Biden’s comments came after treasury secretary Janet Yellen moved the “X-date” for a default which could throw the US economy into chaos back from June 1 to June 5.

She said failure to act by the new date would “cause severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests”.

Mr Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have seemed to be narrowing on a two-year budget-slashing deal that would extend the debt limit into 2025 past the next presidential election.

Republicans have made some headway in their drive for steep spending cuts, but the two sides remain at odds over Mr McCarthy’s demands for tougher work requirements on government food stamp recipients that Democrats say is a nonstarter.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks with reporters about debt limit negotiations (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Earlier on Friday, the speaker said negotiations had hit “crunch” time.

Any deal would need to be a political compromise with support from both Democrats and Republicans to pass the divided Congress.

Failure to lift the borrowing limit, now 31 trillion dollars (£25.1 trillion), to pay the nation’s incurred bills, would send shockwaves through the US and global economy.

But many hard-right Republicans in Congress aligned to former president Donald Trump have long been sceptical of treasury’s projections and they are pressing Mr McCarthy to hold out.

