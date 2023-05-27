What the papers say – May 27 By Press Association May 27 2023, 6.56am Share What the papers say – May 27 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4428697/what-the-papers-say-may-27/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Many of Saturday’s front pages focus on Phillip Schofield resigning from ITV after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning. The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star have the TV personality admitting he lied about the affair. MIRROR: Phil Affair Storm #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GeFoVTMsqv— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 26, 2023 MIRROR: Phil Affair Storm #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GeFoVTMsqv— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 26, 2023He hid the relationship from family, friends and colleagues 👀#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/tgbzGOc2Zq pic.twitter.com/MV2nRVDOTX— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 26, 2023Foreign teachers are b MIRROR: Phil Affair Storm #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GeFoVTMsqv— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 26, 2023 MIRROR: Phil Affair Storm #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GeFoVTMsqv— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 26, 2023 He hid the relationship from family, friends and colleagues 👀#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/tgbzGOc2Zq pic.twitter.com/MV2nRVDOTX— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 26, 2023 Foreign teachers are being offered £10,000 to work in the UK, The Times says. TIMES: Extra 10k to woo more teachers from abroad #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TlTSpG1yoR— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 26, 2023 Chaos caused by British Airways’ system failures leads the Daily Express. EXPRESS: Not again, BA! Travel chaos ruins holidays #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tYVeVDI9QL— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 26, 2023 The Telegraph reports that the outgoing RAF head has said Russia will remain a threat to the UK if they lose the war in Ukraine. 🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Defeated Russia still a threat to Britain'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletter:https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/s4aDtSRFKI— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 26, 2023 The Daily Mail says an investigation into the equalities watchdog was suspended over fears of a witch hunt. Saturday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/nUR9hz8ref— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 26, 2023 FT Weekend reports the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is backing more interest rate rises. Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 27 May https://t.co/NB43dLH3yQ pic.twitter.com/qzJCjNXRMV— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 26, 2023 The UK is set for a recession before the next election, according to The Guardian. Guardian front page, Saturday 27 May 2023: UK set for recession before next election pic.twitter.com/uSYzkf69bH— The Guardian (@guardian) May 26, 2023 And the former Chancellor George Osborne has been summoned to the Covid inquiry over NHS cuts, i Weekend reports. Saturday's front page: Austerity on trial: Osborne summoned to Covid inquiry over NHS cutsFrom @paulwaugh: https://t.co/y1bB7yHMCY#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tE2FrDjpFC— i newspaper (@theipaper) May 26, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close