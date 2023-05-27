Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Man released after Downing Street crash but charged with separate offence

By Press Association
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
A man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street has been released under investigation but charged with a separate offence.

Seth Kneller, from Crewe, was detained by armed officers after a collision involving a silver Kia near the Prime Minister’s official residence in Whitehall at 4.20pm on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said the 43-year-old, who was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, had since been released under investigation but charged with the unrelated matter of making indecent images of children.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

After the hearing, a court official said Kneller was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at Southwark Crown Court on June 23.

A general view of Westminster Magistrates Court, London (Rick Findler/PA)
The Met said: “Armed officers, who were in attendance, arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

“He was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation in relation to this matter.

“He was charged with an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 27 May.”

Rishi Sunak was in Downing Street at the time the car crashed into the front gates, the PA news agency understands.

The Prime Minister, who had been due to leave No 10 anyway, departed after the crash.

There were no injuries reported and police are continuing their inquiries into the incident, the Met said.

Counter-terrorism police are currently supporting officers in their investigation but the incident is not being treated as terror-related, according to the force.

Images on social media showed the car surrounded by emergency vehicles as police cordoned off the stretch of Whitehall outside Downing Street.

Officers were seen searching the boot of the vehicle before a tow lorry removed it from the area.

