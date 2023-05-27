Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Chinese warships passed through Taiwan Strait, defence ministry says

By Press Association
The Shandong aircraft carrier is said to have passed through the Taiwan Strait (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP/PA)
The Shandong aircraft carrier is said to have passed through the Taiwan Strait (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP/PA)

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said it has detected three Chinese warships, including the Shandong aircraft carrier, passing through the Taiwan Strait as Beijing keeps up pressure on the self-ruled island it claims as its own.

The ministry said it was monitoring the movements of the ships and will respond accordingly.

In a tweet, the ministry said the three vessels were headed north along the Taiwan Strait at noon on Saturday and were steering along the west of the median line — an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides.

China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent months amid deteriorating US-China ties.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary and regularly sends ships and warplanes into airspace and waters near the island.

The ministry also said that in the 24 hours from 6am Friday to Saturday, it detected 33 of China’s People’s Liberation Army aircraft and 10 navy vessels around Taiwan.

Twelve of the aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the island’s air defence identification zone.

In response, Taiwan’s armed forces deployed aircraft, navy vessels and land-based missile systems.

In April, the Chinese military said it was “ready to fight” after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s trip to the US.

Last August, China intensified war games around Taiwan, with missile firings and incursions into Taiwanese waters and airspace following then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

