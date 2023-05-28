Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
‘Agreement in principle’ reached in US debt crisis talks

By Press Association
The White House has reached an 'agreement in principle' with the Republicans on a deal to limit federal spending and resolve a looming debt crisis, according to media reports in the US (Patrick Semansky/AP)
The White House has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with the Republicans on a deal to limit federal spending and resolve a looming debt crisis, according to media reports in the US (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The White House has reached an “agreement in principle” with the Republicans on a deal to limit federal spending and resolve a looming debt crisis, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has confirmed.

The deal on a two-year budget is believed to include a debt-limit increase and enhanced work requirements for food aid.

Mr McCarthy said he spoke to President Joe Biden by phone on Saturday about the agreement which could be voted on in the House and Senate next week ahead of the June 5 deadline.

Central to the package is a two-year budget deal that would hold spending flat for 2024 and impose limits for 2025 in exchange for raising the debt limit for two years, pushing the volatile political issue past the next presidential election.

Biden
President Joe Biden talks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House as he heads to Camp David for the weekend (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Biden said: “It is an important step forward that reduces spending while protecting critical programmes for working people and growing the economy for everyone. And the agreement protects my and Congressional Democrats’ key priorities and legislative accomplishments.

“The agreement represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want. That’s the responsibility of governing.

“This agreement is good news for the American people, because it prevents what could have been a catastrophic default and would have led to an economic recession, retirement accounts devastated, and millions of jobs lost.

“Over the next day, our negotiating teams will finalise legislative text and the agreement will go to the United States House and Senate. I strongly urge both chambers to pass the agreement right away.”

President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, May 26, 2023, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend
President Joe Biden said it is 'an important step forward that reduces spending while protecting critical programmes for working people' (Susan Walsh/AP)

Speaking briefly at the Capitol, Mr McCarthy said “we still have a lot of work to do”.

He said: “I believe this is an agreement in principle that’s worthy of the American people.”

Negotiators agreed to some Republican demands for enhanced work requirements on recipients of food stamps that had sparked an uproar from House Democrats.

As he arrived at the Capitol early in the day, Mr McCarthy said Republican negotiators were “closer to an agreement”.

His comments had echoed the latest public assessment from Mr Biden, who said bargainers were “very close” on Friday.

Their discussion on Saturday came after treasury secretary Janet Yellen told Congress the United States could default on its debt obligations by June 5 — four days later than previously estimated.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with members of the press about debt limit negotiations Saturday, May 27, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he has spoken to Joe Biden about the agreement, which could be voted on in the House and Senate next week (Patrick Semansky/AP)

But as another day dragged, it had appeared some of the problems over policy issues that dogged talks all week remained unresolved.

Both sides had suggested one of the main hold-ups is a Republican effort to expand the existing work requirements for recipients of food stamps and other federal aid programs, a long-time Republican goal which Democrats had strenuously opposed.

The White House said the Republican proposals were “cruel and senseless”.

Support from both parties will be needed to win congressional approval before the June 5 deadline.

Lawmakers are not expected to return to work from the Memorial Day weekend before Tuesday and Mr McCarthy has promised he will post any bill for 72 hours before voting.

The Democratic-held Senate has largely stayed out of the negotiations but Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York has pledged to move quickly to send a compromise package to the president’s desk.

