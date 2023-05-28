‘Stunning’ balloon festival returns to Isle of Wight for second year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people have been enjoying the “stunning” annual Isle of Wight Balloon Festival.

A total of 25 balloons feature in the second annual event at Robin Hill Country Park, where about 4,000 people gather on each day of the bank holiday weekend.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

During the evening, the balloons – which are tethered or launched when weather permits – are lit up for the night glow finale, which is choreographed to music and fireworks.

Events manager Verity McCormick said: “This is the most spectacular event you will ever see on the Isle of Wight.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

“When you see the lights of night glow, the fireworks, the variety of balloons, it really is a sight to behold.

“It’s such a unique event, in such a unique setting, and produces possibly the most stunning visual imagery you can get.”