Orphaned fox cub abandoned on roadside with ‘help me’ note

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Orphaned fox cub abandoned on roadside with ‘help me’ note

By Press Association
A fox cub is now in a safe place after being found abandoned at the side of a road alongside a heartbreaking note written on a Greggs paper bag (RSPCA/PA)
A fox cub is now in a safe place after being found abandoned at the side of a road alongside a heartbreaking note written on a Greggs paper bag (RSPCA/PA)

A fox cub is now in a “safe place” after being abandoned at the side of a road with a “heartbreaking” note written on a Greggs paper bag.

The cub – which is now being cared for at an RSPCA wildlife centre – was found in a carrier box on Langley Moor, Co Durham, on May 24, with a note which read: “My mam died – help me.”

Note written with black pen on a white and blue paper bag
The note which was with the cub when he was found abandoned at the side of a road (RSPCA/PA)

“It is heartbreaking what happened to this poor fox cub but we are so grateful that he was found and is now in a safe place where he can recuperate,” said RSPCA rescue officer Shane Lynn, who collected the cub and took him to the vets for a check-up.

“It is very sad that he isn’t growing up in the wild with his mum but we are so grateful to all the members of the public for contacting us about him and taking the time to rescue and save his life.

“It’s a lovely reminder that there’s so many wildlife friends out there.”

Fox cub in a dark corner, lying on a blanket
The fox cub is now under the care of RSPCA staff (RSPCA/PA)

RSPCA has reminded members of the public that if they see a wild animal that is believed to be orphaned, the animal should be monitored in case its mother is nearby.

If there are no signs of any parents after 24 hours, they should visit the RSPCA website for advice on next steps.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks