Police name boy, 15, whose body was found in Carlisle river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police name boy, 15, whose body was found in Carlisle river

By Press Association
A teenager whose body was found in a Carlisle river has been formally identified as Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick (Peter Byrne/PA)
A teenager whose body was found in a Carlisle river has been formally identified as Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick (Peter Byrne/PA)

A teenager whose body was found in a Carlisle river has been formally identified as Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, aged 15, Cumbria Police said.

Lewis, who was from Carlisle, was found shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday after emergency services received reports that he and three other teenage boys had got into trouble in the River Eden on Friday evening.

A 14-year-old who was airlifted to hospital on Friday remains in a critical condition, while one of the group managed to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public, the force said.

Officers were alerted to the four boys struggling in the water in the city’s Rosehill area at 6.41pm on Friday, prompting the launch of a large multi-agency search.

Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan said on Saturday: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the 15-year-old boy at this difficult time.

“An extensive search operation has taken place since the incident was reported yesterday evening.

“The search activity was assisted by emergency services, search and rescue teams and specialist search professionals from Cumbria and from outside the county.”

A file is being prepared for the coroner, police said.

Spectators at Wembley Stadium paid their respects in the 15th minute of the Sky Bet League Two play-off final between Carlisle United and Stockport County.

Carlisle United Football Club tweeted: “The crowd pay their respects on 15 minutes to Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick – thoughts with his family, loved ones and friends – tragic news.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks