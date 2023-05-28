Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Sunshine stays but temperatures cool after hottest day of the year on Sunday

By Press Association
People enjoy the warm weather along the river Avon in Warwick (Jacob King/PA)
People enjoy the warm weather along the river Avon in Warwick (Jacob King/PA)

Sunshine will persist but temperatures are set to cool after Sunday took the record as the UK’s hottest day of the year so far – beating Saturday’s high by a tenth of a degree.

Plymouth hit 24.4C on Sunday, narrowly topping Saturday’s record of 24.3C in Bramham, West Yorkshire.

But forecasters predict bank holiday Monday will bring cooler temperatures.

Spring weather May 28
The Williams II tall ship passes the windfarm just off the coast near Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “Generally, there will be a lot of dry weather around and a good amount of sunshine still.

“Hazy cloud pushing through at times might make the sunshine hazy in places.

“Temperatures then going to be feeling cooler along eastern coastal areas.”

It is understood Wales and south-west England will be warmest on Monday with temperatures possibly reaching 20C.

A man wakeboarding
A man wakeboards at the Royal Docks in east London on Sunday (James Manning/PA)

After the deaths of two men rescued from the sea off Torbay, Devon and Cornwall Police Superintendent Ben Davies said: “With more people likely to be out near water this bank holiday weekend, emergency services are urging everybody to be vigilant to the dangers of the coast and follow water safety advice.”

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police warned it will take “robust action” against protesters causing serious disruption over the bank holiday as two Just Stop Oil (JSO) supporters were charged with aggravated trespass after invading the pitch at Twickenham during the Gallagher Premiership final on Saturday.

Protester throws orange powder on rugby pitch
A Just Stop Oil protester throws orange powder on the pitch during the Gallagher Premiership final (Mike Egerton/PA)

The force said there have been 102 slow marches across London by JSO.

“With many other events taking place, and visitors in our capital this weekend, we will continue to monitor and respond to such incidents quickly,” police added.

“Where protest moves into criminality or serious disruption, we will take robust action to ensure Londoners and visitors alike can continue to enjoy their bank holiday weekend.”

