Train operator takes 1,000th child on free trip

A train operator has taken its 1,000th child on a free trip under a scheme to help disadvantaged pupils.

Avanti West Coast said it has carried schoolchildren on 40 excursions since it launched the Feel Good Field Trips initiative in April 2022.

The two-year programme involves pupils aged between four and 18 at schools near the operator’s network – which runs between London and Scotland on the West Coast Main Line – embarking on fun and educational days out.

The schools all have high rates of disadvantaged children.

Excursions organised as part of the scheme have included outdoor activities in the Lake District, writing and recording poetry in London’s Soho district, a ferry ride on the River Mersey and a visit to The Lowry theatre in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Avanti West Coast community rail officer David Savage said: “It’s been a real privilege to be able to open up access to such a diverse range of exciting and educational experiences for pupils – many of whom wouldn’t normally get the opportunity to travel to these amazing venues.

“The feedback we have received to date has been outstanding, and as the train cruises along the West Coast Main Line at 125mph, watching the reactions of children who have never experienced rail travel before is an absolute delight.

“By the end of the summer term, more than 1,500 schoolchildren will have enjoyed a Feel Good Field Trip and we hope to deliver many more in the future.”