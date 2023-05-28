Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Seven men to appear in court charged with attempted murder of police detective

By Press Association
Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, attends a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Seven men have been charged with attempting to murder him and they will appear in court on Monday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, attends a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Seven men have been charged with attempting to murder him and they will appear in court on Monday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Seven men will appear in court on Monday charged with the attempted murder of a senior police detective.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

Mr Caldwell had been coaching a youth football match and was with his young son at the time of the attack.

The so-called New IRA claimed responsibility for the attack, with police investigating if the dissident republican group may have been assisted by criminal gangs.

King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland – Day 1
Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell attends a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland by the King (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Saturday evening, the PSNI said that two men aged 28, and five men aged 33, 38, 45, 47 and 72, had been charged with attempted murder.

Two of the men, aged 38 and 45, were also charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

Three of the men – aged 28, 33 and 47 – were further charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

All seven of the men charged are to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court via video link on Monday.

At the end of last week 11 people were arrested in relation to the shooting of Mr Caldwell, which PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan hailed as a “significant” step in the investigation.

On Saturday two men and two women were released from police custody, before the remaining seven men were charged with attempted murder.

The Crimestoppers charity offered a reward of £150,000 for information leading to the conviction of those involved in the attack.

After spending several weeks recovering in hospital, Mr Caldwell made his first public appearance since the attempt on his life in February as he attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle during the King’s visit to Northern Ireland.

