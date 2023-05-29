Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Nepal honours Sherpa guides to mark 70th anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

By Press Association
People celebrate famous mountaineers on the 70th anniversary of the conquest of Everest (AP)
People celebrate famous mountaineers on the 70th anniversary of the conquest of Everest (AP)

Nepal’s government has honoured record-breaking climbers during celebrations over the first ascent of Mount Everest 70 years ago.

The commemoration comes amid growing concern about temperatures rising, melting glaciers and snow, and harsh and unpredictable weather on the world’s tallest mountain.

Hundreds of people from the mountaineering community, Sherpa guides and officials attended a rally in Kathmandu to mark the anniversary.

Participants waved banners and walked in the centre of Kathmandu to tunes played by military bands.

Hari Budha Magar
Hari Budha Magar, a former Gurkha veteran and double amputee climber who scaled Mount Everest (AP)

Among those honoured were Sherpa guides Kami Rita, who climbed Everest twice this season for a record 28 times overall, and Sanu Sherpa, who has climbed all of the world’s 14 highest peaks twice.

Hari Budha Magar, who became the first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Everest, was also honoured by the country’s tourism minister Sushila Sirpali Thakuri.

Sanu Sherpa said: “May 29 is a day when we all always remember and be proud of when (Sir) Edmund Hillary and Tenzing (Norgay) Sherpa reached the top of Everest, and it is the day the Sherpas became known.”

Sir Edmund and Tenzing Norgay reached the summit on May 29 1953. Nepal began celebrating the anniversary as Everest Day after Hillary’s death in 2008.

Since their ascent, thousands of people have scaled the 29,032ft peak and hundreds have also lost their lives on the unpredictable slopes.

Everest
There is rising concern about the glacier (AP)

During the 2023 climbing season, hundreds of climbers and their guides scaled the peak, and 17 either died or went missing.

The popular Himalayan climbing season begins in March and ends in May, after which monsoon winds and melting temperatures make the mountains too hazardous for climbing.

Deteriorating conditions on Everest are raising concerns for mountaineers and others whose livelihoods depend on the flow of visitors coming to climb the mountain each year. Warmer conditions mean climbers who made their way across snow and ice are now crossing bare rock.

Recent research found that Mount Everest’s glaciers have lost 2,000 years of ice in just the past 30 years.

