Crowd cheers as man proposes to flight attendant in Dublin Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Crowd cheers as man proposes to flight attendant in Dublin Airport

By Press Association
A flight attendant was proposed to in Dublin Airport (Vincent Hughes/PA)
A flight attendant was proposed to in Dublin Airport (Vincent Hughes/PA)

A Ryanair flight attendant was proposed to by her boyfriend in Dublin Airport in front of a cheering crowd.

A video posted to Twitter by bystander Vincent Hughes shows a man lifting his now-fiancee into the air as she holds a bouquet of pink flowers.

The happy couple kiss and hug as a man plays on a nearby piano and the surrounding crowd claps and cheers.

Mr Hughes, a radio presenter and producer based in Dublin, told the PA news agency he had been in Terminal 1 of Dublin Airport waiting for his son, who was coming in from Spain, when the proposal happened.

He said: “I had been listening to a guy playing the piano.

“His friend was holding a big bunch of flowers and was nervously watching the board for flight arrivals.

“Then the airport police came and helped him to move the piano nearer to the arrival door and then the wait was on.

“There was quite an audience when she finally came through the door and there were lots of ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ and tears when she said yes. Brilliant.”

He captioned the footage: “There is still romance in Ireland despite all that is going on. Dublin Airport tonight. What a lovely thing to do.”

Dublin Airport tweeted about the proposal, saying: “Love was well and truly in the air in Dublin Airport last night as this Ryanair air hostess was surprised in T1 arrivals by her boyfriend… (much to the excitement of the others waiting!).

“Congratulations to the very happy couple.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks