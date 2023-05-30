I am done – Edwin van der Sar ends long association with Ajax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

I am done – Edwin van der Sar ends long association with Ajax

By Press Association
Edwin van der Sar has been Ajax’s chief executive since 2016 (John Walton/PA)
Edwin van der Sar has been Ajax’s chief executive since 2016 (John Walton/PA)

Edwin van der Sar has resigned from his position as chief executive at Ajax.

The 52-year-old former Manchester United, Fulham and Netherlands goalkeeper, who started his playing career at Ajax, has been on the Eredivisie club’s board of directors since 2012.

He was initially director of marketing, then became chief executive in 2016, and had been on a contract running to 2025.

Van der Sar told the club’s official website: “After almost 11 years on the board, I am done.

“We have experienced wonderful things together, but it has also been an incredibly tough period. I am very grateful for the people I have met and worked with during my second career at Ajax, and what we have achieved and been through together.

“I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things. It doesn’t feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign.”

Van der Sar will transfer his duties to the board from June 1, and it has been requested that he formally remains in his position until August 1.

The announcement comes after a trophyless 2022-23 campaign for Ajax that saw them finish third in the Eredivisie.

Prior to that, Van der Sar’s time as chief executive had included the club winning three league titles and two Dutch cups under now Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, as well as reaching the Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19.

Supervisory board chair Pier Eringa said: “We wanted Edwin to stay, but he had made his decision. We have to respect that.

“The last season does not reflect the entire period that he has been in charge of Ajax. The club has seen a lot of success, has seen a lot of growth, and gained international exposure.

“His tasks will be transferred to the remaining members of the board. Edwin will be available for the transfer and advise until August. We expect to announce a new board of directors after August 1. It’s our ambition to add someone to the board with an Ajax background.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]