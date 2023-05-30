Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Thousands attend free concert in Jordan ahead of royal wedding

By Press Association
Jordanian men dance and sing during the concert in Amman (Nasser Nasser/AP)
Jordanian men dance and sing during the concert in Amman (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Several thousand cheering and flag-waving Jordanians packed a sports stadium for a free concert in the capital Amman as part of celebrations leading up the kingdom’s first major royal wedding in years.

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, will marry Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, 29, on Thursday at Zahran Palace, the same venue chosen by the prince’s father, King Abdullah II, and his grandfather, the late King Hussein.

The nuptials come after a rough patch for the royal family, including a public rift between the king and his half-brother, and are seen as a way of shoring up public support at a time of persistent economic difficulties.

Designed to convey a sense of continuity, Thursday’s ceremony is expected to include some of the same features as previous royal weddings, including a motorcade of red Land Rovers escorting the couple through the streets of Amman after the ceremony.

Jordan Royal Wedding
Jordanian women attend the concert (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Palace officials have been tight-lipped about other elements of the wedding, including the complete guest list and details about the bride’s dress.

US first lady Jill Biden and several members of royal families from around the world have said they will attend, among them the king and queen of the Netherlands.

Celebrations kicked off last week with a henna party for Ms Alseif, hosted by Jordan’s Queen Rania and attended by several hundred women.

Ms Alseif has a degree in architecture and has lived and worked in Los Angeles. Her father is a founder of one of Saudi Arabia’s largest engineering firms and her mother is a relative of Saudi King Salman.

On Monday several thousand young Jordanians attended a free concert at Amman International Stadium. Performers included well-known Arab singers, including Egypt’s Tamer Hosny.

Midway through his set, Hosny took his performance offstage and encouraged the crowd to sing along.

Jordan Royal Wedding
Jordanian street vendors decorate their van with a poster of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee Rajwa Alseif (Nasser Nasser/AP)

“For his excellency the beloved crown prince let’s hear a huge round of applause,” Hosny said while surrounded by a roving entourage in the stadium.

Friends Rahma Beljas and Shireen Shirbati, both 18, were all smiles during the concert in the stadium where they both train as competitive runners.

Ms Beljas said that while they were enjoying the night’s festivities, more was to come. “This Thursday we’ll celebrate even more.”

One of the last attention-generating royal weddings in Jordan took place in June 1993 when Abdullah married Rania, who was born to a Palestinian family in Kuwait.

They had met in Amman earlier that year, when he was not yet crown prince and she worked in marketing.

The couple’s trajectory changed in January 1999 when Abdullah’s father, who was near death at the time, gave the title of crown prince to Abdullah, his eldest son.

After Hussein died on February 7, 1999, Abdullah became king.

