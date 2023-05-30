Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Number of abortions in 2022 up by 19%, figures show

By Press Association
The figures showed the number of abortions among the most deprived women was double that of their more affluent counterparts (Jeff Moore/PA)
The number of abortions recorded in Scotland rose by almost a fifth last year, new figures have shown.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland show the number of terminations in 2022 stood at 16,584, an increase of 19% (2,653) from the previous year.

The rate of abortion in Scotland during the same year was 16.1 per 1,000 women between the age of 15 and 44, up from 11.5 the previous year.

The uptick was driven largely by increases in women aged between 16 and 29, the figures showed.

Women living in the least affluent areas of Scotland also accounted for twice as many abortions as those in the most affluent areas.

According to the statistics, 4,744 were recorded in those who live in the poorest areas of the country, compared to 2,219 in the most well-off places.

The number of women self-reporting having had a previous abortion has also doubled in the past nine years.

In 2013, the rate was 3.5 per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 44, compared to 6.2 in 2022.

