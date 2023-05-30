Sailors honoured by King for symbolic role in Queen’s funeral procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sailors honoured by King for symbolic role in Queen’s funeral procession

By Press Association
Members of the Royal Navy before being presented with their Royal Victorian Order medals by the King for their part in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession, on the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Members of the Royal Navy before being presented with their Royal Victorian Order medals by the King for their part in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession, on the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Royal Navy sailors given a symbolic role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession have been recognised by the King – including a heavily pregnant sailor.

Charles presented honours from the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) to around 150 sailors and officers who took part in the historic event or planned the Navy’s involvement, during an open air ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Medical Assistant Paisley Chambers-Smith was awarded an RVO silver medal for pulling the gun carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin with almost 100 other sailors also recognised by the King.

Miss Chambers-Smith is seven months pregnant and wore a blue summer dress for the event as there is no Royal Navy ceremonial maternity wear.

The King presents seven month pregnant medical assistant Paisley Chambers-Smith with the Royal Victorian Order and to other members of the Royal Navy for their part in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession, on the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle
The King presents Medical Assistant Paisley Chambers-Smith with the Royal Victorian Order on the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The medic, who works alongside civilian medical staff at an NHS hospital when not on deployment, said after the ceremony: “It’s not something I imagined doing so soon in my career.

“The training was so hard but worth it and on the day it was a massive honour to be there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks