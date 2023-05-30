Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Intelligence agents among four killed when boat capsized on Italian lake

By Press Association
A helicopter searches for the missing after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP/PA)
A helicopter searches for the missing after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP/PA)

Two Italian intelligence agents and one retired Israeli agent were among the four dead when a sudden storm sank a houseboat hired for a pleasure cruise this weekend on a northern Italian lake, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of one Israeli citizen, saying he was a retiree from the Israeli security forces. It did not provide a name or age or give details on what he had done professionally.

A government official overseeing Italy’s secret services, Alfredo Mantovano, has expressed condolences for the deaths of two agents, a man and a woman, who were on board.

The fourth victim was identified as a Russian woman who was part of the two-person crew.

Police on Tuesday said they had no further information of the identities or professions of the 19 other people on board when the boat capsized on Sunday near the town of Lisanza, on the southern end of Lago Maggiore in Lombardy that extends north into Switzerland.

Some survivors managed to swim to shore, while others were picked up by other boats.

Media reports said the boat had travelled to the lake’s islands and stopped for lunch in the Piedmont region.

