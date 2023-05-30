Cigar smoked by Churchill during the Second World War to be auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cigar smoked by Churchill during the Second World War to be auctioned

By Press Association
A cigar smoked by Sir Winston Churchill during the Second World War is going on sale at auction on June 16 (Phil Barnett/PA)
A cigar smoked by Sir Winston Churchill during the Second World War is going on sale at auction on June 16 (Phil Barnett/PA)

A cigar smoked by Sir Winston Churchill nearly 80 years ago has been found in a glass jar and is set to be sold at auction.

The wartime leader gave a half-smoked cigar to Hugh Stonehewer-Bird, consul general in Rabat, Morocco between 1943 and 1945, following a dinner party he hosted for the wartime British prime minister on August 29 1944.

Mr Stonehewer-Bird preserved the cigar in a glass jar and treasured it until his death in 1973 at the age of 81, his family said.

Now, his relatives have decided it is time to sell the piece of memorabilia after 50 years of looking after it and it will go under the hammer with Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers on June 16 with a guide price of £600 to £900.

Cigar half-smoked by Sir Winston Churchill in a jar
The wartime prime minister gave the cigar to Hugh Stonehewer-Bird, consul general in Rabat, Morocco, at an event Hugh hosted for him during the conflict (Phil Barnett/PA)

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “It’s amazing what turns up in glass jars.

“This is an iconic piece of memorabilia connected to one of Britain’s most famous prime ministers and the Second World War.

Charles Hanson, of Hansons Auctioneers, pictured with the cigar, which has been preserved in a jar for nearly 80 years (Mark Laban/Hansons/PA)

“Churchill was renowned for his love of cigars and occasionally gave them as gifts to people who had helped him in any way.

“People went to great lengths to preserve them for posterity and, in this case, a glass jar has done an excellent job for 79 years.

“The original handwritten label provides the provenance collectors like.

“We hope this item will excel under the hammer.”

More information about the auction can be found online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks