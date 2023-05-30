Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Nato sends 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests

By Press Association
KFOR soldiers, front, and Kosovo police officers guard a municipal building after clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the Nato-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo (Dejan Simicevic/AP/PA)
KFOR soldiers, front, and Kosovo police officers guard a municipal building after clashes between ethnic Serbs and troops from the Nato-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo (Dejan Simicevic/AP/PA)

Nato has sent 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests and has put another battalion on standby in case the riots spread, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

“We have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operational reserve force for Western Balkans and to put an additional battalion of reserve forces on high readiness so they can also be deployed if needed. These are prudent steps,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Oslo, after talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

A battalion typically ranges from 300 to around 1,000 troops.

Mr Stoltenberg condemned the violence in Kosovo, saying that “such attacks are unacceptable and must stop”. He warned that Nato troops “will take all necessary actions to maintain a safe and secure environment for all citizens in Kosovo”.

He urged both sides to take steps to de-escalate, refrain from “further irresponsible behaviour” and to return to EU-backed talks on improving relations.

A statement on Tuesday by the multinational peacekeeping force known as KFOR said 30 soldiers — 11 Italians and 19 Hungarians — “sustained multiple injuries, including fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices”.

Three Hungarian soldiers were “wounded by the use of firearms,” but their injuries were not life-threatening, the statement added.

Serb officials said 52 people were injured, including three seriously. Four protesters were detained, according to the Kosovo police.

Kosovo Serbs Clashes
KFOR soldiers guard a municipal building after clashes with Kosovo Serbs in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo (Bojan Slavkovic/AP/PA)

Tensions first increased over the past weekend, after ethnic Albanian officials elected in votes overwhelmingly boycotted by Serbs entered municipal buildings.

In a video message issued on Tuesday evening, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the mayors elected in the April 23 voting “are the only ones who have the legitimacy to be at the municipal buildings and to the citizens’ service”.

When the Serbs tried to block them, Kosovo police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In response, Serbia put the country’s military on the highest state of alert and sent more troops to the border with Kosovo. The Serbs protested again on Monday, insisting both ethnic Albanian mayors and Kosovo police must leave northern Kosovo.

The confrontations worsened when Serbs attempted to enter the municipal offices in Zvecan, 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of the capital Pristina.

They clashed first with Kosovo police and then with the international peacekeepers who deployed in Zvecan.

The flare-up has triggered a flurry of international efforts to calm the situation.

