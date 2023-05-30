Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro to go on trial in September

By Press Association
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/PA)
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/PA)

Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro will stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

US District Judge Amit Mehta set a September 5 trial date during a court appearance on Tuesday in Washington.

Navarro was charged last year with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He has pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers declined to comment after Tuesday’s hearing.

A former economics professor, Navarro served as a White House staffer under former president Donald Trump and later promoted his baseless claims of mass voter fraud.

Navarro has argued that Mr Trump invoked executive privilege, barring him from cooperating with the committee.

Navarro was the second Trump aide to face criminal charges after former White House adviser Steve Bannon. He was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress and sentenced to four months behind bars, though Bannon has been free pending appeal.

